Media reports KSA opening its very first liquor store

(MENAFN) In a historic development, Saudi Arabia has reportedly opened its first liquor store in over seven decades, situated in the Diplomatic Quarter of the capital, Riyadh. Diplomats from non-Muslim countries will exclusively have access to this store, marking a significant departure from the country's long-standing alcohol ban that has been in effect since 1951.



Reports indicate that the store will implement a stringent registration process for non-Muslim diplomats, requiring them to pre-register for alcohol purchases through a designated mobile app. A clearance code from the Foreign Ministry will be mandatory for transactions, with monthly limits on liquor purchases set in place. While it remains unclear if non-Muslim expatriates beyond the diplomatic sphere will be granted access to the store, local residents will not be served, and the general alcohol ban in Saudi Arabia remains unchanged.



The decision to open this liquor store aligns with Riyadh's confirmation of new restrictions on alcohol imports within diplomatic circles, aiming to curb the black-market liquor trade. The Center of International Communication (CIC) acknowledged the implementation of these new laws but did not reference the opening of the liquor store in its official statement to Reuters.



The move signifies a noteworthy shift in Saudi Arabia's approach to alcohol regulations, albeit limited to diplomatic circles for the time being. The intricacies of the registration process and the exclusivity of access underscore the cautious approach taken by the authorities in gradually navigating changes in longstanding cultural norms. As Saudi Arabia takes this unprecedented step, discussions surrounding the potential expansion of access to alcohol and its impact on the broader expatriate community are likely to emerge in the coming months.





