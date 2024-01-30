(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release

30 January 2024, 09:15

Invitation to presentation of Sdiptech's Year-End Report for 2023

Sdiptech AB (publ) will publish its interim report for the Year-End Report 2023 on Friday, 9 February 2024 at 08:00 CET and invites you to a presentation via a webcast conference call on the same date at 14.00 CET. Sdiptech's CEO Bengt Lejdström and Head of Sustainability & IR My Lundberg will present the report and answer questions. The presentation will be held in English.

Webcast presentation

The transmission can be viewed via the following link:



If you wish to participate and ask written questions, you can do so via the following link:



Telephone conference

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference:



The presentation slides used will be available during the webcast and will be published on the company's website:



For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CEO, +46 702 74 22 00, ...

My Lundberg, Head of Sustainability & IR, +46 703 61 18 10, ...

The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication 30 January 2024 at 09:15 CET.

Sdiptech's common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech's preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348.

Further information is available on the company's website:

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 4,500 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

Attachment

Press release_Invite Webcast Q4