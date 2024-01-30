'Dead Encounter' New Series Written & Hosted By JT Wulf Features Montreal Rising Teen Star Peter Alexander Konstantakos

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Guest Star Peter Alexander Konstantakos

Dead Encounter - Web Series

Book "A Dead End"

Peter Alexander Konstantakos Will Guest Star In The New Series 'Dead Encounter' As Kevin Bradley, a 16 Year Old Teen While In A Grave Yard Encounters The Dead

- JT WULFNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JT Wulf, best-selling horror author and mastermind behind spine-chilling narratives unleashes a gripping new web series that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. "Dead Encounter ," an enthralling production written and hosted by Wulf, introduces viewers to the exceptional talent of rising teen star Peter Alexander Konstantakos in Episode 2. In his remarkable portrayal of Kevin Bradley, a 16-year-old teenager with an insatiable curiosity for the unknown, guest starring Konstantakos takes us on a thrilling journey through time and dimensions."Dead Encounter" presents viewers with the enigmatic character of JT Wulf himself-a horror author par excellence-utilizing his fictional podcast to interview victims and witnesses who have encountered life beyond death's veil. With meticulous attention to detail, each episode delves into these hair-raising encounters while unraveling dark secrets from different perspectives. "It's a new way to produce a series," says Wulf. "Every episode is based on a published short story written specifically for the episode."Guest Star Peter Alexander Konstantakos' magnetic performance as Kevin Bradley captures every nuance of innocence mingled with awe-struck curiosity when faced with unearthly beings from another realm.About 'Dead Encounter'"Dead Encounter," is a fictional podcast series. Based on the Short Story " A Dead End " written by Host JT WULF who is a real horror author who interviews fictional witnesses and victims who have had encounters with the after life. 'Dead Encounter' is written and Executive Produced by JT Wulf. Contributing writer is Mortaza Tokhy.Website:E-mail : ...

Dead Encounter Episode 2