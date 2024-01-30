Global Video-As-A-Service (Vaas) Market Analysis: Trends, Growth Drivers, And Future Prospects 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

video as s service market size

Rise in investments toward video conferencing & virtual meeting technologies are major factors notably contributing towards the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report by Allied Market Research, the global video-as-a-service (VaaS) market size was valued at $4.27 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $14.65 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% from 2021 to 2030.Video-as-a-service (VaaS), or commonly referred to as video conferencing as a service (VCaaS), involves providing point-to-point video conferencing functionalities through an Internet Protocol (IP) network. A video conference is a real-time, visual connection between individuals located in different places, facilitating communication. Furthermore, video conferencing enables the transmission of static images and text between two locations, as well as the transmission of dynamic video images and high-quality audio among multiple locations.Request Sample Report at:The growth of the global VaaS market is attributed to the increasing demand for real-time and remote access video services, along with the widespread adoption of video conferencing solutions by large enterprises to facilitate global operations. VaaS offers a diverse range of services, including broadcasting video communication, video conferencing, video content management, and real-time video monitoring.The VaaS industry is currently in its early stages, showcasing significant growth potential. Factors such as the impracticality of surveillance professionals manually tracking and detecting suspicious incidents from a large volume of video data, heightened concerns about safety and security, and the necessity to extract actionable insights from vast amounts of video data from various sources are expected to drive market growth in the forecast period.In terms of deployment model, the public cloud segment dominated the VaaS market in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the coming years. The adoption of public cloud is driven by the increasing need for service elasticity, allowing firms to reduce expenses by paying only for the resources they use.For Report Customization:Geographically, North America led the market in 2020 and is predicted to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. The growth in demand for public safety and the need for actionable insights contribute to the expansion of the VaaS market in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR, driven by factors such as population growth, increased internet penetration, the proliferation of video cameras for surveillance and security, and robust economic growth in emerging economies.The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly boosted the demand for VaaS. The global increase in patients has led to a substantial expansion of the VaaS market, especially due to the closure of workplaces and industries such as manufacturing. Additionally, companies are increasingly opting for cloud-based virtual meetings to expand their customer base and enhance market share, further contributing to the growth of the VaaS industry during the pandemic.The key players operating in the video-as-a-service (VaaS) market analysis include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Avaya Inc., Blue Jeans Network, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., LogMeIn, Inc., Plantronics, Inc., Premiere Global Services, Inc., RingCentral, Inc., and Zoom Video Communications, Inc.. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report:Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have special requirements, please tell us, and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Similar Report:1. TV Analytics Market2. App Analytics MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa5933 NE WiToll-Free: 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive#205, Portland, OR 97220United StatesHong Kong: +852-301-84916India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-855-550-5975...Web:Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn