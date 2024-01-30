ZUCI SYSTEMS ACHIEVES ISO 27001 CERTIFICATION, PROMOTING INFORMATION SECURITY STANDARDS IN IT SERVICES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Zuci Systems

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zuci Systems , a digital consulting and solutions firm, proudly announces the successful implementation of the ISO 27001 standard, underscoring its commitment to information security. This milestone marks Zuci's capability to drive risk management, fortify cyber-resilience, and foster operational excellence in line with industry standards.By embracing the ISO 27001 framework, Zuci Systems has implemented a systematic approach to identify, assess, and manage information security risks. This proactive stance enhances the organization's ability to implement a robust information security management system, thereby minimizing the impact on both the company and its clients.Zuci Systems CEO Vasudevan Swaminathan said, "With ISO 27001 certification, we have streamlined our internal processes and procedures, leading to a more secure and resilient business environment. We have distinguished our organization and positioned ourselves as a reliable and secure partner for our clients."“Zuci places a high priority on ensuring the security of data and information for both the organization and its clients. The ISO 27001 certification reflects Zuci Systems' commitment to providing clients with the highest level of data protection. It also provides third-party affirmation to clients about the implementation of security practices and controls in line with industry standards.” said, Kalpana Sudharsan, Vice President, Quality Assurance.Zuci Systems' Information Security Management System respects all the best practices and principles outlined in the ISO 27001 standard. This achievement further solidifies the organization's position as a trusted industry leader, distinguishing the organization in the market.About Zuci SystemsEstablished in the year 2016, Zuci (pr) Systems is a new-age digital transformation enabler with distinct difference basis its engineering capabilities spanning digital engineering, quality engineering and data science & analytics. The US-based company has global presence in North America, Europe and India with over 500 Zengineers delivering exceptional user experience. The company has niche focus on BFSI and Healthcare verticals and also works with Independent Software Vendors to co-develop customer-centric products leveraging Zuci's extensive expertise in product development and engineering methodologies.Interact with Zuci Systems:

Ms. Lini Susan John

Zuci Systems

+1 469-320-1156

...