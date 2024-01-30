The Launch Of The Anhui Shenfu 'Fu' Cultural International Digital Art Competition: Bridging Tradition With Modernity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HEFEI, CHINA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the global Chinese communities approach the Lunar New Year, a significant festival, the Anhui Shenfu“Fu” Cultural International Digital Art Competition commences, marking a fusion of tradition and innovation. Initiated on January 26th in Shen Fu Village, Hefei City, this event is co-sponsored by the Anhui Provincial Cultural Investment Operations Company and the Anhui Province Digital Creative Industry Association, with the execution managed by Anhui Shen Fu Cultural Creativity Co., Ltd.Fu Culture, a jewel in the crown of traditional Chinese heritage, represents the aspirations and blessings for a fulfilling life. This ancient culture is being rejuvenated through technological advancements. The competition, themed "Fortune and Harmony: Fuli Fuqi, Co-created globally, Joyous Celebration of the New Year," is designed to echo the 2024 New Year's message of "blessings throughout the seasons, smooth and healthy living." It aligns with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism's initiative for "Joyous Celebration of the New Year" themed cultural and tourism activities. The competition encourages the participants of the Anhui Shenfu“Fu” Cultural International Digital Art Competition to create works that harmonize traditional and modern elements of Fu culture, utilizing digital art and AI-generated content (AIGC). This initiative aims to draw global emerging creators' attention to Shen Fu Village, fostering a new wave of digital cultural consumption and promoting joyous celebrations.The competition's launch ceremony featured the unique "Capturing Light Field Holography of Fortune, Online and Offline Gathering of Blessings," simultaneously lighting up key urban landmarks across the country with 3D holographic "Fu" characters, visible to the naked eye, spotlighting Fu culture nationwide.Shen Fu Village, the host location, is capitalizing on the rural revitalization strategy, enhancing local economic diversity through developing rural tourism and live-stream e-commerce. The Anhui Shenfu“Fu” Cultural International Digital Art Competition will further propel the growth of Shen Fu Village's cultural and creative industries, elevating its domestic and international profile.Throughout the competition, Shen Fu Village will host various activities, including Fu Cultural Art Exhibitions, Fu Culture in Schools programs, and International Cultural Exchange Conferences. These events aim to attract global artists and tourists, bringing new opportunities to the local cultural tourism industry. The organizers express that the launch of the competition signifies an in-depth exploration and novel interpretation of Fu Culture, representing a bold venture in the preservation and innovation of traditional culture. This platform aims to draw more people to Shen Fu Village, deepening understanding of Hefei and sharing in the growth of the cultural tourism industry.For more information, please visit the relevant website:

