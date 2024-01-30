Zühlke's Net-Zero Goals Officially Validated By Sbti

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Christoph Bröcker, Head of Sustainability, Zühlke

With the validation of its decarbonisation targets, Zühlke is one of 50 companies in Software and Services in Europe who have net-zero targets verified by SBTi.

- Christoph Bröcker, Head of Sustainability, Zühlke

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As a global leader in consulting and engineering, Zühlke transforms challenges into opportunities by aligning business success with positive impact for people and the planet.

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has now validated these targets. Zühlke is one of less than 50 companies in Software and Services in Europe who have such verified net-zero targets. The SBTi emphasises that latest climate science from the IPCC - described by the UN as“code red for humanity” - shows it is still possible to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C, but we are dangerously close to that threshold. Zühlke works with clients and partners to contribute to the required rapid and deep emission cuts in halving global emissions before 2030 and achieving net-zero before 2050.

“With the focus on carbon reduction, we aim to reduce our more operational emissions (Scope 1+2) by 90% by 2030, which is ambitious. However, we started well with a 5% reduction of Scope 1+2 emissions in 2022, mainly by switching to green electricity tariffs”, illustrates Christoph Bröcker.

To achieve the targets, Zühlke has set up a carbon reduction plan. Measures include switching to 100% renewables, greening the office locations, moving to more sustainable buildings, phasing out combustion engine company cars, buying climate-friendly products and services, supporting sustainable travel, and encouraging greener commuting.

The officially validated targets are:

Overall Net Zero Target: Zühlke commits to reach net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across the value chain by 2040.

Near-Term Targets: Zühlke commits to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 90% by 2030 from a 2021 base year. Zühlke also commits to reduce absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions 42% within the same timeframe.'

Long-Term Targets: Zühlke commits to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 90% by 2030 from a 2021 base year. Zühlke also commits to reduce absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions 90% by 2040 from a 2021 base year.

In addition to reduction, Zühlke continues to invest in high-quality carbon mitigation projects, together with Furthr as a well-experienced partner in this field. Christoph Bröcker explains, that, in 2023, Zühlke has funded four climate mitigation projects: 'Restoring mangroves in Myanmar, providing safe water in Uganda, conserving peatland in Indonesia, and carbon removal through biochar from sustainable wood.'

Together with clients and partners, Zühlke remains committed to the mission of enabling a sustainable future for business and society .

Lorraine Lai

Zühlke Group

+65 6921 7800

email us here