Iranian army’s air defense force to deploy high-tech drones

(MENAFN) Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard, the Commander of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force, declared on Monday that his units would soon deploy previously undisclosed high-tech drones.



“Air defense units will be equipped with a new generation of drones with various combat missions in the near future, which will significantly increase the defensive and deterrence capabilities of our country,” he informed Iranian news outlets.



The General underscored the critical importance of consistently pioneering new home-grown innovations for a nation like Iran. This proactive approach enables the country to maintain its strategic advantage and stay ahead of potential adversaries.



“The growth and improvement of indigenous air defense systems are a serious priority for the army's air defense and undoubtedly the unique role of the air defense in defending our country's airspace is undeniable,” he pointed out.



The military official emphasized that the armaments and equipment available to Iran's defense units are predominantly domestically produced. This indigenous manufacturing further enhances Iran's deterrence capabilities and strengthens its overall military readiness.



“The air defense units are ready to counter threats. We know that the efficiency of these forces has surprised our enemies”.

MENAFN30012024000045015839ID1107785001