Kuwait Amir To Patronize Flag-Hoisting Ceremony Wed.

KUWAIT, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- (Report by Shaimaa Al-Ruwaished)

KUWAIT, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- A flag-hoisting ceremony will be held at Bayan Palace on Wednesday under the patronage and in presence of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, launching nationwide celebrations to mark the country's national festivals.

This year's celebration of the 63rd anniversary of the National Day and the 33rd anniversary of the Liberation Day ushers in a fresh era and honorable march under the leadership of His Highness the Amir, who has recently taken the helm in succession of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to lead the country to new horizons of development and progress.

The Kuwaiti people cherish this dear national flag-hoisting occasion, reminiscing the great accomplishments made in all fields and domains and reiterating loyalty and belonging to the dear homeland.

The official flag of Kuwait had seen several changes before its current shape was decided pursuant to an Amiri Decree issued on September 7, 1961, hoisting it on the buildings of all state bodies and agencies for the first time on November 24, 1961, in grand countrywide celebrations.

While marking this great event, it is essential to recall the late Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's address after swearing the constitutional oath before parliament on December 20, 2023, urging people to live up to due responsibilities and maintain national unity.

All the six governorates of the country are set to hold flag-hoisting celebrations in a joyous atmosphere to commence the country's national festivals by adorning streets and buildings with the photos of His Highness the Amir and the flag of Kuwait in an amazing scene that mirrors delight and pride for both great occasions.

The Kuwaiti people, with a great sense of boastfulness, are bracing for marking the 63rd anniversary of the National Day, a day when the State of Kuwait became independent and steadily started to make hallmarks on international domains, forge close relations with Arab and friendly countries, and seek to achieve security and peace, based on its pioneering policy of tackling regional and international causes.

While celebrating the 33rd anniversary of the Liberation Day, Kuwait remembers its martyrs who had given a resounding example of sacrifice and dedication for the sake of liberating their country from the aggressing invaders.

This occasion, with its various aspects, reflects eagerness to beef up and cement bonds of national unity and togetherness, and to learn noble lessons and meanings, reminiscing the struggle of forefathers, who had sacrificed everything just to see their nation developing and prospering.