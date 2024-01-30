Oil Prices Fall Amid New Ceasefire Talks

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the latest development, oil prices experienced a decrease at the beginning of the week, influenced by a volatile market.



This change was due to investors assessing the effects of global political tensions on oil supply.



These tensions include a recent attack on American troops in Jordan and discussions about a possible ceasefire in Gaza.



West Texas Intermediate (WTI) , set for March delivery, dropped 1.57%, equating to a $1.23 decrease, ending at $76.78 per barrel.



This decline occurred on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex).



Concurrently, Brent crude, scheduled for April delivery, fell by 1.35% or $1.12, closing at $81.83 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).







Initially, oil prices rose following a drone strike on Sunday, February 28, targeting U.S. forces in Jordan.



President Joe Biden attributed this strike to groups backed by Iran in Syria and Iraq. Iran, however, denied any involvement.



This event heightened concerns over increasing Middle East tensions. These tensions have been a key factor in supporting oil prices since the Israel-Hamas conflict began in October.



Nevertheless, the potential for a new ceasefire agreement in Gaza involving Israel, the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar brought some relief.



This news led to a decrease in oil prices, as noted by Michael Hewson, a CMC Markets analyst.



Louis Navellier, CEO of Navellier, warned of potential disruptions in oil transport and production.

Possible interruptions in sea routes

He cited the Middle East's instability and possible interruptions in sea routes as significant concerns.



Additionally, he pointed out the risk of Ukraine attacking Russian oil pipelines. These factors could further influence oil prices.



The fluctuations in oil prices reflect the complex interplay of global events. They underscore the importance of geopolitical stability in maintaining steady energy markets.



This situation demonstrates how international conflicts and negotiations can have far-reaching effects on global economies, especially in the energy sector.

MENAFN30012024007421016031ID1107784995