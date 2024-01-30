Mexico’S 2024 Economic Outlook: Promising Growth Forecast

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's economy is poised for a significant upturn, with projections indicating a potential 2.5 percent growth in 2024.



The International Chamber of Commerce Mexico (ICC Mexico) attributes this optimistic growth forecast to increased private consumption and investment.



Claus von Wobeser, leading ICC Mexico, emphasizes Mexico's opportunity to capitalize on emerging economic prospects.



He highlights the need to adopt 'nearshoring' and strengthen legal frameworks ahead of the presidential elections.



Von Wobeser, addressing the media, stated, "In Mexico, our focus is on maximizing 'nearshoring' benefits.



We aim to foster strong partnerships with companies and the government to seize these opportunities effectively."







He advocates for a national strategy that enhances private investment, innovation, and competitive, sustainable development.



These elements are key economic and social progress drivers, especially in the current 'nearshoring' trend.



The ICC Mexico's Economic Policy Group predicts a slowdown in economic activity in late 2024.



This projection aligns with expected global economic deceleration and a reduction in government spending.



Regarding the Mexican peso, the group anticipates it will continue its strong performance from 2023.



In that year, it was among the world's most robust currencies. ICC Mexico's role involves linking Mexican enterprises with the global business community.

Competitive strengths

Mexico's competitive strengths in the automotive, aerospace, and technology sectors, including computers and cables, are notable.



Additionally, the country excels in logistics, transport, and storage.



In 2022, Mexico, Latin America's second-largest economy after Brazil, recorded a 3.9 percent growth, as per the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).



The Mexican government projects an economic growth of 2.5 to 3.5 percent for 2023 and 2024.



This growth is key for Mexico's economic stability and global market position, showcasing its ability to adapt to economic changes and seize new opportunities.

