Dollar starts week flat amid market focus on US financial data, geopolitical tensions

(MENAFN) The beginning of the week saw the US dollar maintaining a stable stance, with investors directing their attention toward scrutinizing the implications of upcoming US economic data ahead of the scheduled US Federal Reserve meeting later in the week. Concurrently, escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East acted as a dampener on risk appetite across the financial markets.



The dollar index, a gauge of the US currency's performance against a basket of six major currencies, exhibited minimal movement, registering at 103.50 on Monday. This figure places it in proximity to the highest level observed in six weeks, marked at 103.82 during the previous week. Notably, the dollar index is poised to record a two percent increase in January, a trend attributed to diminishing expectations among traders for an immediate and substantial cut in US interest rates.



The US Federal Reserve had surprised markets in December by signaling its inclination towards initiating monetary easing. Initially, there were anticipations of a substantial interest rate reduction by 75 basis points in 2024, prompting expectations of a significant rate cut as early as March. However, the landscape has evolved since then, with robust economic data and resistance from central bank officials prompting traders to recalibrate their expectations. According to the CME's FedWatch tool, the current market expectation for an interest rate cut in March stands at 48 percent, down from 86 percent at the close of December.



In the spotlight this week is the two-day monetary policy meeting of the US Federal Reserve commencing on Tuesday. While the central bank is widely anticipated to maintain interest rates unchanged, much attention will be directed towards the statements of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Investors are eager to glean insights into the central bank's outlook on the economy and its stance on monetary policy amid the evolving economic landscape and geopolitical uncertainties.

