Jordan manager praises team's resilience in last-minute win over Iraq in Asian Cup quarter-finals

(MENAFN) Jordan manager Hussein Ammouta commended his team's resilience and determination in their remarkable last-minute triumph over Iraq in Qatar on Monday, securing a spot in the Asian Cup quarter-finals.



Trailing 2-1 as the thrilling match at Khalifa International Stadium approached its seventh minute of injury time, defender Yazan Al Arab capitalized on an opportunity to level the score. Shortly after, Nizar Al Rashdan delivered a stunning goal from the edge of the Iraq penalty area, clinching the victory for Jordan.



"The confidence that we have made us believe we could come back, and this is what we've done," Ammouta stated following the game. "In added time we came back, we equalised, and we exploited Iraq being down one man.



"We have a strong mentality and we have to maintain it so we can go further in this tournament."



Initially, Iraq, the champions of 2007, believed they had secured their advancement, showing resilience after conceding a breakaway goal by Yazan Al Naimat in first-half stoppage time by netting twice within eight minutes early in the second half.



In the 68th minute, defender Saad Natiq leveled the score not long after the one-hour mark, followed by Aymen Hussein's goal with 14 minutes remaining.



However, Hussein, the tournament's leading scorer with six goals, received a second yellow card for excessive celebration and was consequently sent off immediately.

