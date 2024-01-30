European stocks retreat from 2-year high amid travel losses, energy resilience

(MENAFN) The start of the week witnessed a dip in European stocks, relinquishing gains from the previous session when the European STOXX 600 index reached a two-year high. As of 0823 GMT on Monday, the benchmark index settled at 483.66 points, experiencing a reversal after its most robust weekly performance in three months.



The travel and entertainment sector bore the brunt of the market's weakness, with heavy losses in travel stocks contributing to a 0.5 percent decline in the sector index. Ryanair, Europe's largest airline in terms of passenger numbers, saw its shares slide by 2.3 percent following a reduction in earnings expectations for the fiscal year ending in March.



Despite the downturn, the energy sector emerged as a stalwart performer, providing a counterbalance to the overall market retreat. Shares of oil and gas companies surged by 1.5 percent, fueled by a rise in crude prices. The increase was attributed to concerns over supply disruptions from the Middle East after a drone attack on American forces in Jordan.



In a noteworthy development, Holcim took center stage in the market with a 5.1 percent surge in its shares. The Swiss building materials giant announced plans to separate its North American operations through an offering in New York. This strategic move could potentially value the unit at USD30 billion. Alongside this restructuring initiative, Holcim appointed a new CEO, adding another layer to the significant shifts in the company's direction.



The fluctuating dynamics in various sectors underscore the nuanced nature of the European stock market, where gains in the energy sector offset losses in travel-related stocks. Investors are closely monitoring these developments for insights into the resilience and vulnerabilities of different industries in the current economic landscape.

