Automotive Lighting Market Worth $30.4 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Europe is estimated to remain the second largest region for the automotive lighting market. The region's growth is mainly driven by stringent government regulations and the presence of prominent OEMs and tier-1 suppliers that invest in advanced technology to improve vehicle and passenger safety. For instance, the use of Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) has been mandated by European authorities for almost all vehicle types. These regulations by the European Union have compelled automotive OEMs to incorporate advanced lighting systems. The European Union has set a target to reduce road fatalities by 50% by 2030, and advanced automotive lighting solutions are seen as a critical technology in achieving this goal.

Regarding country-wise analysis, Germany is estimated to account for the largest share of the European automotive lighting market. Class C and above passenger vehicles contribute around 90% of the total passenger cars produced in Germany. The demand for trending LED technology in headlights, taillight, and in-cabin lighting is higher in premium sedans, coupe, and mid & full-size SUVs. Other major EU countries, including Spain, France, and the UK, have a higher adoption of luxury cars. LED technology has higher adoption in these vehicles due to advancements specific to this technology, like matrix LED, OLED, and adaptive headlights that adjust the light beam based on driving conditions, enhancing visibility without causing glare for oncoming traffic. The technology provides flexibility to create many new design possibilities, enabling functional and aesthetical adjustments in numerous ways. Due to this, Tier-1 suppliers such as OSRAM, Magnetic Marelli, and Hella offer this technology to automakers like AUDI, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz as a standard feature.

Similarly, the development and adoption of smart automotive lighting systems under ADAS technology, like headlamps responding to the steering angle, suspension movements, road curvatures, and forward traffic, is increasing in the region. This will drive the demand for the adaptive headlamp market. These features are gaining popularity in Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Volvo, Volkswagen, and other passenger car models. European legislation focuses on decreasing fatalities by encouraging the inclusion of these safety systems in vehicles. Further LCVs offered by OEMs such as Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen incorporate advanced lighting systems, including LED headlights for improved visibility and energy efficiency. These factors will fuel the region's demand for advanced automotive lighting market.

Koito Manufacturing (Japan), Magnetic Marelli (Italy), Valeo (France), HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany) and Stanley Electric (Japan)

in November 2023, HELLA launched its new HELLA Value Fit BLADE auxiliary headlamp series primarily for trucks and off-road vehicles. These auxiliary headlamps are equipped with innovative LED lighting technology and provide a new growth path entry into the world of LED vehicle lighting.

In July 2023, HELLA and Porsche launched the world's first high-resolution headlamp powered by matrix LED technology. This raised automotive lighting technology to a new level. In July 2022, HELLA introduced the next generation of ambient lighting. The new HELLA Slim Light System can indirectly set the interior scene and enable wide-area lighting, such as in the door. The most striking feature of this system is its slim design and lightweight. It can be embedded between several layers, not exceeding a thickness of eight millimeters. By way of comparison, current systems measure around 20 millimeters.

