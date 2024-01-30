LIFT Intersects 23 M At 1.25% Li₂o At Its Ki Pegmatite, Yellowknife Lithium Project, NWT

Highlights:



YLP-0165: 23 m at 1.25% Li 2 O, (Ki)

YLP-0150: 13 m at 1.27% Li 2 O, (BIG West)

YLP-0166: 9.5 m at 1.36% Li 2 O, (BIG West)

YLP-0157: 9 m at 1.10% Li 2 O, (Nite)

and: 1 m at 1.13% Li2O

and: 2 m at 0.85% Li2O YLP-0158: 9 m at 1.02% Li 2 O, (BIG West)

and: 7 m at 1.09% Li2O

Discussion of Results

This week's drill results are for eight holes drilled on three separate pegmatite complexes, including BIG West, Nite and Ki. A table of composite calculations, general comments related to this discussion, and a table of collar headers are provided towards the end of this section.

Francis MacDonald, CEO of LIFT comments,“This week we have released an excellent result from the Ki pegmatite. Hole YLP-0165 is one of the better holes to date in terms of grade x thickness. The Ki pegmatite will be one of the focuses for the winter drill program and we plan to systematically step out from current drilling along untested spodumene-bearing outcrops to the northwest of drilling completed to date.”





Figure 1 – Location of LIFT's Yellowknife Lithium Project. Drilling has been thus far focused on the Road Access Group of pegmatites which are located to the east of the city of Yellowknife along a government-maintained paved highway, as well as the Echo target in the Further Afield Group.

Ki Pegmatite

The Ki pegmatite is one of several subparallel dykes occurring within a north-of-northwest trending corridor. Drill intercepts typically comprise a thick“main” dyke flanked by one or more narrower (1-5 m wide) dykes although, in places, it is formed by 2-6 dykes of similar cumulative thickness spread over up to 80 m of core length. The Ki dyke is visible for at least 1.0 km on surface and dips between 65°-80° to the southwest.

YLP-0165 tested the Ki pegmatite approximately 200 m from its southern mapped extent and 50 m vertically beneath the surface, as well as 50 m down-dip of YLP-0118 (0.96% Li2O over 1 m). Drilling intersected a 23 m wide pegmatite dyke that returned 1.25% Li2O over 23 m (Table 1 & 2, Figures 2 & 3).





Figure 2 – Plan view showing the surface expression of the Ki pegmatite with diamond drill holes reported in this press release.





Figure 3 – Cross-section illustrating YLP-0165 with results as shown in the Ki pegmatite dyke with a 23 m interval of 1.25% Li2O.

BIG West Pegmatite

The BIG West pegmatite complex comprises a northeast-trending corridor of parallel-trending dykes that is exposed for at least 1.5 km along strike and is steeply west dipping to subvertical. The complex is bound by two relatively continuous dykes that are 50-100 m apart in the northern half of the corridor and 150 m apart in the south. To facilitate description, these dykes are here referred to as the east bounding (EB) and west bounding (WB) dykes. The holes described below are ordered from southern- to northern-most.

YLP-0163 was drilled ~200 m from the southern mapped extent of the WB dyke and designed to test a pierce point approximately 50 m vertically below the surface. Drilling intersected a single 9 m wide pegmatite dyke that returned 0.99% Li2O over 9 m.

YLP-0158 was collared 50 m north of YLP-0163 to test the WB dyke ~250 m from its southern mapped extent and 50 m beneath the surface. Drilling intersected 16 m of pegmatite that is more-or-less split in half by a 5 m thick panel of country rock. The upper interval returned an assay composite of 1.09% Li2O over 7 m whereas the lower one ran 1.02% Li2O over 9 m.

YLP-0166 was drilled on the same section as YLP-0158 but aimed to intersect the WB dyke at a shallower depth. Drilling intersected a single pegmatite dyke, extending from the base of overburden to 13 m depth, that returned an assay composite of 1.36% Li2O over 9.5 m.

YLP-0150 was collared 50 m north of YLP-0158/0166 to test the WB dyke approximately 300 m from its southern mapped extent and 50 m vertically below the surface. Drilling intersected a single 14 m pegmatite dyke that returned an assay composite of 1.27% Li2O over 13 m.

YLP-0160 was collared 150 m north of YLP-0150 to test the WB dyke approximately 450 m from its southern mapped extent and, again, 50 m vertically beneath the surface. Drilling intersected five pegmatite dykes over a 70 m interval of drill core that each range between 1-6 m in width and sum to 16 m. No significant assays were returned.

YLP-0159 was drilled 600-850 m north of the five holes described above, approximately 300 m from the northern mapped extent of the WB dyke and 50 m below the surface. Drilling intersected four dykes over a 35 m interval of drill core that each range between 1-7 m in width and sum to 14 m of pegmatite. The only notable assays were returned for the second dyke, which ran 0.73% Li2O over 5 m including one meter at 1.48% Li2O (Table 1 & 2, Figures 4, 5 & 6).





Figure 4 – Plan view showing the surface expression of the BIG West pegmatite with diamond drill holes reported in this press release.





Figure 5 – Cross-section of YLP-0150 which intersected the BIG West pegmatite dyke with a 13 m interval of 1.27% Li2O.





Figure 6 – Cross-section of YLP-0166 which intersected the BIG West pegmatite dyke with a 9.5 m interval of 1.36% Li2O.

Nite Pegmatite

The Nite pegmatite complex comprises a north-northeast trending corridor of parallel-trending dykes that is exposed for at least 1.4 km of strike length, ranges from 10-200 m wide, and dips approximately 50°-70° to the east.

YLP-0157 was designed to test the Nite pegmatite approximately 500 m from its northern mapped extent and 100 m vertically beneath the surface, as well as 50 m downdip of YLP-0149 (1.04% Li2O over 5 m and 0.78% Li2O over 10 m) and 100 m downdip of YLP-0145 (1.28% Li2O over 10 m). Drilling intersected three dykes over a 35 m interval of core, with dykes ranging from 4-9 m in width and summing to 17 m of pegmatite. Assay composites, from upper- to lower-most, include 1.13% Li2O over 1 m, 1.10% Li2O over 9 m and 0.85% Li2O over 2 m (Table 1 & 2, Figure 7).





Figure 7 – Plan view showing the surface expression of the Nite pegmatite with diamond drill holes reported in this press release.

Table 1 – Assay highlights for drill holes reported in this press release