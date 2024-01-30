Patrick Kilpatrick, Iconic Action Star, Unleashes Heart-Pounding Thrills In The Upcoming“Dying For Living” Feature Film

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dying for Living Poster

"Fans Will Have an Opportunity to Experience the Intensity as Kilpatrick Redefines Action in His Latest Cinematic Venture"

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned action film veteran Patrick Kilpatrick is set to ignite the cinematic world on fire once again in the adrenaline-fueled 'Dying for Living,' alongside a stellar cast featuring Costas Mandylor, Chuck Liddell, Nina Bergman, Olivier Gruner, Rigan Machado, Tatiana Neva, Cynthia Rothrock, and, for the first time be supported by Kickstarter to complete production.“This time, I'm taking my fans along for the ride of a lifetime,” said Kilpatrick.“Kickstarter is a new venture for me, and my hope is that we can discover the power of movie lovers and global fans. Backers can start to contribute to the 'Dying For Living' Kickstarter Campaign beginning Tuesday, February 13th, the day before Valentine's Day!”Known for his unforgettable roles as the Sandman in 'Death Warrant' with Jean-Claude Van Damme, flying through the future skies in 'Minority Report' alongside Tom Cruise, and engaging in intense showdowns with Chow Yun-Fat, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Bruce Willis in various blockbusters, Kilpatrick is now channeling his passion into 'Dying for Living.' This gripping feature film, which Kilpatrick has written, directed, produced, and stars in, promises an edge-of-your-seat experience.Kilpatrick's role in 'Dying for Living,' as a vain aging hitman, desperate for redemption, reunites with his estranged family of professional assassins amidst chaos in Holland and Hollywood. Award-winning martial arts director and stunt choreographer Art Camacho, along with superb cinematographer Stefan Colson, bring relentless stunts and fights to life, exploring themes of betrayal, love, and murder.Kilpatrick shared, "'Dying for Living' isn't just an idea; we've already shot two-thirds of the film." Assisted by the Kickstarter community and the dedicated team at Uncommon Dialogue Films, the movie has the potential to exceed expectations.The global Kickstarter Campaign invites fans and supporters on an exclusive VIP journey to witness the completion of 'Dying for Living.' Donors not only support a groundbreaking film but also gain access to exciting rewards, including the opportunity to appear in a scene, walk the Red Carpet at the star-studded VIP Premiere, meet the celebrity cast, and enjoy behind-the-scenes access with exclusive content and updates.With Kickstarter support, 'Dying for Living' intends to break new ground in action cinema, requiring funds for the final days of production, post-production, and distribution/marketing efforts.Kilpatrick expressed gratitude, stating, "Join us, be part of the action and success now! I'm thankful to every action film fan backing the Kickstarter campaign for 'Dying for Living.'"To learn more about 'Dying for Living,' and pledge your support, visit .The Kickstarter Campaign for 'Dying for Living' begins Tuesday, February 13th!For all media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:Patrick Kilpatrick –Uncommon Dialogue FilmsEMAIL WILL BE MASKEDPHONE NUMBER WIL BE MASKEDAbout Patrick Kilpatrick:Patrick Kilpatrick is a legendary actor with a storied career in Hollywood, celebrated for his captivating performances across a range of films. His commitment to excellence and innovation continues with "Dying for Living," a thrilling action-packed film set to redefine the genre.

