No Father Will Name His Son Nitish In Future: RJD MLA Bhai Virendra

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 30 (IANS) After the formation of the NDA Government in Bihar, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday and said that no father would name his son Nitish Kumar in future.

“Nitish Kumar has done 'paltimar' so many times that everyone in the country calls him 'Palturam'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him 'Palturam' as did Amit Shah and now people throughout Bihar and the country are calling him 'Palturam'.

“Due to his selfish act, no father would name their son Nitish in future,” Virendra, the RJD MLA from Patna's Maner Assembly constituency said.

Nitish Kumar sabotaged four elected governments in the last 10 years. He first withdrew support from the Jitan Ram Manjhi Government in 2014 and he became the Chief Minister of Bihar.

In 2017, he broke the alliance with the Mahagathbandhan, which led to the collapse of the elected government and he formed a government with the BJP.

In 2022, he broke his alliance with the NDA and the JD-U-BJP and HAM government collapsed.

Following that he formed the government with the help of the RJD, Congress and Left parties.

On January 28 this year Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with the Mahagathbandhan and joined hands with the NDA to form the government.

--IANS

ajk/rad