Italian PM reveals USD5.95B development plan for Africa

(MENAFN) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has disclosed Italy's comprehensive development plan for Africa, slated to kick off with an initial investment exceeding 5.5 billion euros (approximately 5.95 billion dollars). The announcement was made during a one-day summit that brought together leaders from across the African continent. At this summit, Italian ministers are set to present a range of initiatives spanning energy, infrastructure, health, and education, with the aim of fostering mutually beneficial partnerships.



Emphasizing the importance of equitable cooperation, Meloni stated that the focus in Africa should be on building genuine, strategic relations rather than exploitation. In earlier press statements, she asserted, “What must be done in Africa is to build cooperation and serious strategic relations on an equal footing, not plunder.” Meloni underscored the significance of addressing the root causes of migration, expressing the belief that investments and strategic planning are key to defending the right of individuals not to migrate.



Furthermore, Meloni pledged that Africa would be a priority for Italy during its current presidency of the G7. She affirmed Italy's commitment by allocating a substantial portion of the Climate Fund, specifically 70 percent, to the African continent. The Climate Fund serves as an investment program aimed at supporting international environmental projects.



Italy's ambitious development plan signals a commitment to fostering sustainable growth and collaboration between Italy and African nations. By prioritizing strategic sectors and emphasizing equality in cooperation, Italy aims to contribute to the development and stability of the African continent.

