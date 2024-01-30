Barcelona port confronts big delays as ships divert around Africa over Red Sea tensions

(MENAFN) The head of the Port of Barcelona, Luis Salvado, highlighted on Monday the substantial delays in ship arrivals at the Spanish port, ranging between ten and 15 days. This delay is attributed to the necessity for vessels to navigate around the African continent to circumvent potential attacks in the Red Sea. Salvado, in statements to the press, emphasized that the impact of this delay extends across various types of cargo and shipments, including liquefied natural gas (LNG).



Barcelona, renowned for hosting terminals handling LNG shipments, is grappling with the repercussions of an altered maritime route. Salvado clarified that the delay is comparatively less for ships reaching ports in the Western Mediterranean, as these ports are closer to the conclusion of the extended route around Africa. He noted, "The ports of the eastern Mediterranean are more affected, while the ports of the western side, like ours, are less affected."



The diversion of ships to the route around the Cape of Good Hope began in December, prompted by security concerns related to potential Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. Opting for the longer journey around Africa adds an extra ten to 14 days to the shipping timeline and incurs additional expenses compared to the traditional passage through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.



These security measures are in response to targeted attacks on a crucial corridor responsible for approximately 15 percent of global shipping traffic. The affected passage serves as a vital channel connecting Europe and Asia, prompting shipping companies to reroute their vessels to ensure the safety of maritime operations. The resulting delays pose logistical challenges for ports like Barcelona, impacting their efficiency and economic activities.

