Lbank Exchange Will List Loungem (LZM) On January 31, 2024

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of LoungeM (LZM) on January 31, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the LZM/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 7:00 UTC on the slated date.







LoungeM (LZM) is a loyalty membership token on the MiL.k platform, awarded to highly contributing users, serving as a standard for determining membership levels and offering premium benefits like exclusive incentives.

Introducing LoungeM: A Premium Membership Token for Enhanced Incentives and Privileges

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of LoungeM (LZM), introduced as part of the MiL.k platform, represents a significant advancement in the realm of customer loyalty programs. It is a unique membership token system designed to augment the existing capabilities of the MiL.k platform, which integrates various loyalty points from different lifestyle services into a single, blockchain-based ecosystem. LoungeM (LZM) tokens are awarded to users as a measure of their contribution and engagement with the MiL.k platform, thereby fostering a more interactive and rewarding user experience. The introduction of these tokens serves to recognize and incentivize active users, elevating the overall value of the platform for all participants.

The MiL.k platform itself is a groundbreaking integration of loyalty points across various lifestyle sectors, such as travel, leisure, and fashion. Utilizing blockchain technology, it allows users to consolidate disparate loyalty points into Milk Coin (MLK), the platform's native cryptocurrency. This innovative approach not only simplifies the management of loyalty points for users but also amplifies their utility. Users can exchange their accumulated points from different services for MLK, which can then be used across the MiL.k network, offering greater flexibility and choice.

LoungeM's role within this ecosystem is pivotal. By engaging in activities on the MiL.k platform, such as participating in special events, users earn LZM tokens. These tokens not only signify a user's engagement level but also open doors to exclusive privileges and premium services on the platform. The concept of LZM is to create a tiered membership system, where users with higher activity levels and more LZM tokens enjoy greater benefits. This structure aims to boost platform engagement and foster a loyal user community.

In essence, the integration of LoungeM into the MiL.k platform represents a strategic enhancement aimed at enriching user experience and engagement. It underscores MiL.k's commitment to innovating in the loyalty program space, transforming how customers interact with and benefit from various lifestyle services. This synergy between LoungeM and MiL.k is set to create a dynamic and mutually beneficial ecosystem for users and service providers alike, paving the way for a new era in customer loyalty programs.

The LZM token, an integral component of the MiL.k platform, is a specialized membership token designed to enhance user engagement and loyalty. Functioning as a measure of user contribution within the MiL.k ecosystem, LZM tokens are earned through active participation in various platform activities, such as participating in promotional events. These tokens not only serve as a metric of user activity but also grant access to exclusive services and benefits, establishing a tiered membership system that provides incentives for the most engaged users. By integrating LZM tokens, the MiL.k platform aims to incentivize user involvement, foster a more dynamic community, and enhance the overall value and appeal of its loyalty integration services.

Based on Luniverse, LZM has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). The LZM token distribution consists of 70% for user service incentives, 15% for token event participation incentives, 10% for the development and operational team, and 5% reserved for long-term platform sustainability. The Luniverse-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on January 31, 2024. Investors who are interested in LZM can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

