Honored Artist Tayyar Bayramov To Perform In Ganja

For the first time, Honoured Artist Tayyar Bayramov will give a
concert at Ganja State Philharmonic Hall. The concert will take
place on March 30 within the project "Muğam Geceleri", Azernews reports.
The concert program will feature mughams and tasnifs, and
furthermore, folk songs will be played. During the concert, Tayyar
Bayramov will share the same stage with talented musicians,
including Honoured Artist Chinara Mutallibova (canon), Rashad
Ibrahimov (tar), Tabriz Yusubov (kamancha), Adil Muslimov
(balaban), Farhad Gadirov (oud), Vusal Bayramov (naghara), and
Sayyar Teymurov (gaval).
Tickets can be purchased at the ticket office of the Ganja State
Philharmonic and online at iTicket .
