               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Honored Artist Tayyar Bayramov To Perform In Ganja


1/30/2024 3:09:08 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

For the first time, Honoured Artist Tayyar Bayramov will give a concert at Ganja State Philharmonic Hall. The concert will take place on March 30 within the project "Muğam Geceleri", Azernews reports.

The concert program will feature mughams and tasnifs, and furthermore, folk songs will be played. During the concert, Tayyar Bayramov will share the same stage with talented musicians, including Honoured Artist Chinara Mutallibova (canon), Rashad Ibrahimov (tar), Tabriz Yusubov (kamancha), Adil Muslimov (balaban), Farhad Gadirov (oud), Vusal Bayramov (naghara), and Sayyar Teymurov (gaval).

Tickets can be purchased at the ticket office of the Ganja State Philharmonic and online at iTicket .

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.

MENAFN30012024000195011045ID1107784916

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search