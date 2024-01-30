Ballots' Distribution In Connection With Presidential Election To Constituencies Starts

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
In connection with the extraordinary presidential elections of
the Azerbaijan Republic to be held on February 7, 2024, with the
participation of members of the Central Election Commission,
employees of the Secretariat, as well as chairmen and secretaries
of the relevant district election commissions, the distribution of
ballot papers to district election commissions has begun in the
Printing House of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament), Azernews reports, citing secki-2024.
The process was carried out openly and transparently, and all
conditions were created for international organisations, election
observation missions, media representatives, and interested
election subjects to monitor the process closely.
On the first day, January 30, it is planned to hand over the
ballots to 36 constituencies in general, including the
constituencies of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the
constituencies belonging to the polling stations in the liberated
territories, as well as the constituencies covering remote regions
of the Republic, and to all other constituencies of the country
within the next 2 days and complete
After the election ballots prepared under high-security
conditions are handed over to the district election commissions,
the protection of their transportation, storage, and distribution
to the district election commissions is carried out by the relevant
bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Within the framework of the event, media representatives were
informed about the requirements of the Election Code and the
organisation of the process in connection with the preparation and
delivery of ballots. In the meantime, their questions were
answered.
It should be noted that after the requirements for the text,
form, number, and preparation procedure of the ballots related to
the presidential elections were approved by the Central Election
Commission within the period stipulated by the legislation, the
printing of the ballots started on January 24, 2024. By the
decision of Commission 6524203 (six million five hundred and
twenty-four thousand two hundred and three), ballot papers were
printed.
After the ballot papers are distributed to the district election
commissions in accordance with the procedure defined by the
Election Code, they will be delivered from the district election
commissions to the constituency election commissions at least 3
days before the voting day.
