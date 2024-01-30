Ballots' Distribution In Connection With Presidential Election To Constituencies Starts

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov Read more

In connection with the extraordinary presidential elections of the Azerbaijan Republic to be held on February 7, 2024, with the participation of members of the Central Election Commission, employees of the Secretariat, as well as chairmen and secretaries of the relevant district election commissions, the distribution of ballot papers to district election commissions has begun in the Printing House of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament), Azernews reports, citing secki-2024.

The process was carried out openly and transparently, and all conditions were created for international organisations, election observation missions, media representatives, and interested election subjects to monitor the process closely.

On the first day, January 30, it is planned to hand over the ballots to 36 constituencies in general, including the constituencies of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the constituencies belonging to the polling stations in the liberated territories, as well as the constituencies covering remote regions of the Republic, and to all other constituencies of the country within the next 2 days and complete

After the election ballots prepared under high-security conditions are handed over to the district election commissions, the protection of their transportation, storage, and distribution to the district election commissions is carried out by the relevant bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Within the framework of the event, media representatives were informed about the requirements of the Election Code and the organisation of the process in connection with the preparation and delivery of ballots. In the meantime, their questions were answered.

It should be noted that after the requirements for the text, form, number, and preparation procedure of the ballots related to the presidential elections were approved by the Central Election Commission within the period stipulated by the legislation, the printing of the ballots started on January 24, 2024. By the decision of Commission 6524203 (six million five hundred and twenty-four thousand two hundred and three), ballot papers were printed.

After the ballot papers are distributed to the district election commissions in accordance with the procedure defined by the Election Code, they will be delivered from the district election commissions to the constituency election commissions at least 3 days before the voting day.