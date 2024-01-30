Turkey’s benchmark stock starts Tuesday’s session higher

(MENAFN) Turkey’s benchmark stock index commenced trading on Tuesday at 8,512.55 points, marking a 0.48 percent increase, equivalent to 40.85 points, compared to its previous close. The positive opening reflected investor optimism and contributed to the overall market sentiment.



In the previous session, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index concluded at 8,471.70 points, registering a notable increase of 1.50 percent. The trading day saw robust activity, with a daily trading volume reaching 115 billion liras (USD3.78 billion), underscoring the market's vitality and investor participation.



In currency markets, the US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was recorded at 30.3605 as of 09:50 a.m. local time (0650GMT), while the euro/lira exchange rate was at 32.8677. Concurrently, the British pound was valued at 38.5500 liras, indicating the ongoing dynamics of foreign exchange markets.



As for commodities, the price of Brent crude oil stood at approximately USD82.12 per barrel, reflecting stability in energy markets. Meanwhile, the price of gold reached USD2,051.90 per ounce, showcasing its resilience as a safe-haven asset amidst economic uncertainties.

