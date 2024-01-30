US Treasury unveils revised borrowing forecast for privately-held marketable debt

(MENAFN) On Monday, the US Treasury Department unveiled a revised borrowing forecast for privately-held marketable debt, indicating a downward adjustment from previous estimates. According to the Treasury, it now anticipates borrowing a total of USD760 billion in privately-held net marketable debt during the initial quarter of the current year. This updated projection reflects a decrease of USD55 billion compared to the borrowing forecast announced in October 2023. The Treasury attributed this adjustment primarily to expectations of higher net fiscal flows and a more substantial beginning-of-quarter cash balance, as outlined in a statement released by the department.



In providing insights into its borrowing expectations for the second quarter of 2024, the Treasury indicated an anticipated borrowing of USD202 billion in privately-held net marketable debt. This announcement serves to shed light on the government's financial planning and management strategies for the upcoming months. Notably, the Treasury's borrowing estimates play a crucial role in shaping market expectations and investor sentiments regarding the nation's fiscal health and economic outlook.



Highlighting recent borrowing trends, the Treasury underscored that a total of USD776 billion in privately-held net marketable debt was borrowed during the fourth quarter of 2023. This figure provides context for understanding the evolving dynamics of the nation's debt management practices and underscores the importance of prudent financial planning in the face of shifting economic conditions and fiscal challenges.

