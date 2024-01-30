Fountain View Village Offers Comfort In Their Memory Care Facility

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 29, 2024 12:19 am - Fountain View Village, a leading senior living community, is proud to offer a cutting-edge memory care facility.

Fountain Hills, Arizona: Fountain View Village, a leading senior living community, is proud to offer a cutting-edge memory care facility. The facility focuses on compassionate care and integrates the renowned Heartfelt Connections-A Memory Care ProgramTM, specifically designed for individuals with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.

Embracing a person-centered philosophy, Fountain View Village understands the significance of preserving the abilities that remain. The dedicated team employs reminiscence tools to capture residents' life stories, incorporating these insights into individualized care plans. This approach ensures that residents can utilize their remaining abilities, promoting physical and emotional well-being.

Notably, Fountain View Village has implemented an all-inclusive rate for assisted living and memory care, providing families with peace of mind regarding potential changes in care needs. The commitment to excellence extends to the carefully curated activities within the memory care unit, aligning with the community's mission to provide the highest quality care in a homely environment.

The facility offers engaging activities, including personalized exercise programs, social and recreational events, arts and crafts, musical activities, and brain fitness games. Residents can also savor three expertly prepared meals daily, crafted by the executive chef and culinary team using the freshest ingredients. The supportive dining environment encourages socialization, with personalized attention to menu selection and meal assistance.

Fountain View Village's memory care residences are purposefully designed for safety and security, providing a comfortable and enriching environment for individuals with Alzheimer's and related dementias. Families are invited to explore the floor plans to find the perfect space for their loved ones.

For more information, visit the Fountain View Village website or call 480-836-5000.

About Fountain View Village: Fountain View Village offers an unparalleled retirement lifestyle. Surrounded by premier golf courses and hiking trails, the senior living community boasts impeccably designed homes with no entrance fee. Enjoy resort-like living with engaging activities, chef-prepared dining, on-site assisted living, and memory care for peace of mind.

