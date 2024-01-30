The Roosevelt At Salt Creek Offers A Modern Independent Living Facility

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 29, 2024 2:19 am - The Roosevelt at Salt Creek is proud to offer a state-of-the-art independent living facility.

Elmhurst, Illinois: The Roosevelt at Salt Creek is proud to offer a state-of-the-art independent living facility, offering today's active older adults a distinguished living experience just 30 minutes from Downtown Chicago.

Situated in DuPage County, The Roosevelt provides a premier independent living lifestyle, complete with modern amenities and additional care options as health needs evolve. Notably, The Roosevelt stands apart from traditional continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) by eliminating costly buy-in fees, making it an accessible and attractive choice for seniors seeking maintenance-free living.

Following a multi-million-dollar renovation, The Roosevelt boasts contemporary amenities while strategically located in a charming suburban community with convenient access to the cultural richness of Downtown Chicago. Residents can enjoy fantastic dining options, various clubs and activities, and engaging social opportunities tailored to their preferences.

At The Roosevelt, residents can be as active and independent as they choose. Their choices are unlimited, as are the benefits of the flexible senior living lifestyle they enjoy.

The community's commitment to a rewarding and fulfilling experience makes The Roosevelt at Salt Creek the ideal choice for those seeking a retirement community in Elmhurst, IL. Discover the one-of-a-kind caring community and embrace the relaxed, maintenance-free lifestyle.

For more information, visit The Roosevelt at Salt Creek website or call (630) 832-5959.

About The Roosevelt at Salt Creek: Under the visionary management of Life Care Services, The Roosevelt at Salt Creek is more than a senior living community-it's a new beginning. It introduces an innovative rental approach, breaking away from traditional models and providing unparalleled value without burdensome buy-in fees. This reimagined space empowers active older adults with the freedom to shape their lives.

Company: The Roosevelt at Salt Creek

Address: 400 W Butterfield Rd

City: Elmhurst

State: IL

Zip code: 60126

Telephone number: (630) 832-5959

