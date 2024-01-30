Quote: Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder & Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare

(MENAFN- Aster DM Healthcare) "Arab Health has become one of the most visited medical exhibitions in the world. As we embark on Arab Health 2024 in Dubai, we realize that this event plays a major role in providing a glimpse into new developments and, consequently, the future of healthcare. The interest of global healthcare players in showcasing innovations aimed at elevating patient care to the next level, along with insights from thought leaders, decision-makers, and medical experts from across the world, will help enlighten everyone. The display of cutting-edge technology, advanced medical practice aids, and the latest products will be a focal point.

Aster has been one of the longstanding partners of Arab Health since its inception. Aster Pharmacy is taking the lead this year in introducing many new products in alignment with its aim to become the health and wellness hub for people in the MENA region. Most importantly, we are showcasing myAster – a super app for health this year, demonstrating the power of digital health and transformation through the integration of EMR with Telemedicine, CRM, e-pharmacy, etc. With over 1.2 million downloads in less than a year, myAster has become the region's most popular omnichannel healthcare app."





