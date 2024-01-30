Quote: Ms. Alisha Moopen, Managing Director & Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare GCC

(MENAFN- Aster DM Healthcare) "We commend the UAE Government's efforts in steering the healthcare sector towards excellence, aligning with their Vision 2031. As Arab Health plays a pivotal role in the healthcare sector in the region, we appreciate its growth and commitment to fostering innovation and progress in the healthcare sector. Looking ahead, we see substantial opportunities in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar, aligning with the region's rising healthcare demands. Aster DM Healthcare GCC is poised for growth in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, contributing 37 years of clinical expertise to enhance capacity at Aster Sanad Hospital in Riyadh, alongside expanding our primary care offering through Aster Pharmacy. The demographic shift in the UAE towards an aging population and the influx of population that we are witnessing currently stimulates increased demand for advanced healthcare, aligning with the government's focus on medical tourism. Our participation in Arab Health 2024 highlights the dedication of our retail arm Aster Pharmacy to continue progressing in its journey to be known as the health and wellness hub for people in the region, with our myAster app making healthcare services easily accessible for people as per their need and convenience. As we continue to meet evolving patient needs, Aster DM Healthcare GCC remains steadfast in its mission to provide affordable quality healthcare, ensuring a healthier and more connected future for all."



MENAFN30012024004172003788ID1107784901