KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up USD 1.60 To USD 85.31 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by USD 1.60 to USD 85.31 per barrel on Monday as opposed to USD 83.71 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday. The price of Brent crude went down by USD 1.15 to USD 82.40 pb, while the West Texas Intermediate dropped by USD 1.23 to settle at USD 76.78 pb (end) km

