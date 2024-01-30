USD Stable At KD 0.307, EUR Down To KD 0.333

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- The exchange rate of the US Dollar against the Kuwaiti dinar stabilized on Tuesday at KD 0.307 while the Euro fell to KD 0.333 compared to yesterday's prices, said the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) on Tuesday.

The CBK revealed in its daily bulletin that the exchange rate of the British pound rose to KD 0.390, the Swiss franc rose by 0.20 percent to KD 0.356 and the Japanese yen to KD 0.002. (end)

