(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) The US dollar continued to trade at the same levels seen during the last couple of trading sessions and remained within a range. Performances could remain limited ahead of this week's Federal Reserve meeting. Traders could remain cautious and could wait for new insights into the timing of the first rate cut. The resilient US economic data has dampened expectations of an interest rate cut in March, which could help support the dollar in the meantime.

The euro continued to face downward pressure against the dollar. Economic risks in the euro area could weigh on the currency’s performance and the ECB’s monetary policy. Traders could turn to tomorrow’s GDP growth data for hints on the region’s economic health. The data release could create some volatility and could affect the euro’s performance. On Thursday, inflation data could also impact sentiment regarding the euro and could affect expectations regarding the direction of monetary policy.

The pound saw limited movement ahead of the Bank of England (BoE) meeting later this week. Traders continue to see the bank keeping rates unchanged but could look forward to any hints regarding the next steps in monetary policy. However, economic conditions could remain a source of risks for the currency. As a result, the pound may find short-term support if the BoE maintains its hawkish stance, but could face downward pressure if economic conditions continue to deteriorate in the medium term.

