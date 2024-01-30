'An Effective Role For Private Education Sector In Enhancing QNV 2030'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber's Education Committee held its first meeting for the new council on Sunday. The meeting was presided over by QC board member and Vice Chairman of the Committee, Eng. Ali bin Abdullatif Al Mesned, in the presence of all members.

Speaking at the meeting, Eng. Ali Al Mesned praised the role performed by the Committee during the previous council and wished it success in achieving all objectives effectively.

He emphasised the significance of fostering a shared vision for cooperation between the public and private sectors regarding the private education, aligned with Qatar's third National Strategy 2024-2030, which prioritizes enhancing the quality of life through the provision of world-class education.

During the meeting, attendees agreed that the Committee shall hold regular meetings, convening once every two months, with the possibility of increasing the frequency if needed.

Participants also reviewed the most significant obstacles facing the education sector across all categories, including private schools, educational centers, kindergartens, and training centres.

Furthermore, a working team has been formed from the Committee's members to compile all obstacles and propose suggestions for addressing them according to each category. These obstacles will be further reviewed during the upcoming meeting of the Committee to address them to concerned bodies.