China I2i Group Forges Strategic Partnership With Taiba Investments To Launch CVS - Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- China i2i Group, a leading player in the global tourism industry, is delighted to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Taiba Investments. The group has recently expanded its portfolio through the acquisition of Dur Hospitality, a leading company specializing in delivering world-class hospitality services infused with authentic Saudi hospitality. This groundbreaking collaboration marks the beginning of an exciting journey to bring the China Visitors Summit (CVS) to Saudi Arabia, scheduled to take place in Riyadh in 2024.As Saudi Arabia emerges as an increasingly attractive destination for Chinese travelers, hosting the CVS in the Kingdom represents a unique opportunity to bridge the gap between these two significant players in the global travel industry – China as a prolific source market and Saudi Arabia as a burgeoning destination.In the wake of the pandemic, Chinese inbound travel to the Middle East is poised to surpass 2019 levels in the coming year, and Saudi Arabia is set to lead the way as one of the fastest-growing markets for Chinese travelers in the Middle East.The CVS, China Visitors Summit, Saudi Arabia, will serve as a dynamic platform, uniting a diverse array of Chinese travel buyers, including travel agencies, tour operators, mice managers, corporate travel planners, OTA's (Online Travel Agencies), and specialty agencies catering to luxury, adventure, historical, and cultural tour products, all of which align seamlessly with the unique offerings of Saudi Arabia.Taiba Investments in Saudi Arabia stand as significant players in the hospitality landscape, boasting a portfolio of over 40 properties and 5,746 rooms across the country and an additional 20 properties in development. The expertise and expansive network are invaluable assets that will contribute to the success of CVS - Saudi Arabia.This landmark cooperation entails hosting the CVS event at one of Taiba Investments prestigious properties, alongside close collaboration in developing comprehensive marketing and promotional campaigns to amplify the event's reach and impact.The official MOU signing ceremony garnered the presence of esteemed industry luminaries who offered their best wishes for this exciting new endeavor. Their shared vision and commitment to enhancing inbound tourism from China to Saudi Arabia mark the beginning of a promising journey.Alexander Glos, CEO at the China i2i Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "This partnership represents a significant milestone in bringing together the dynamic Chinese travel market and the boundless opportunities Saudi Arabia offers. We are confident that CVS - Saudi Arabia will create lasting connections and foster tourism growth between these two vibrant destinations."Stay tuned for more updates on CVS - Saudi Arabia as it unfolds in the coming months.

