Tech Marvel Unleashed: Exploring AI & Automation's Impact At ITTL'23-24 In Delhi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ITTL'23-24 Delhi Highlights

ITTL'23-24 Delhi Lamp Lighting Ceremony

ITTL'23-24 Delhi Awards

ITTL'23-24 Delhi: A landmark event, uniting tech leaders to explore AI's role in talent and industry transformation, fostering innovation and skill development.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA , January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The ITTL'23-24 emerged as a significant platform showcasing technology's transformative impact on industries in Delhi, a vibrant hub with a rich history contributing unique flavors to the tech landscape. The event served as a convergence point for academia, industry, and government, bringing together professionals, CEOs, CXOs, Chancellors, Directors, and Startups to collaboratively address talent dynamics and disruptive technologies, devising groundbreaking solutions. The dynamic transformation of India's technology landscape was notable, driven by global economic changes, innovative advancements, and evolving work patterns, with a core emphasis on the potent combination of AI & Automation for enhanced efficiency, cost benefits, and decision-making capabilities.The India Tech Talent League 2023, the highlight of this extravaganza, is organised by MyAnatomy, co-organized by ISF and powered by BW People. It forges strong connections with T-Hub as the Knowledge Partner, TASK (Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge) as the Skilling Partner, Chitkara as the University Partner, CEED as the Innovation Partner, Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Driven Entrepreneurship – CoE as AI Innovation Partner and Ontropi as the Startup Ecosystem Partner-all collaborating with a shared mission to create an environment that offers equal opportunities for tech talent.On January 10th, 2024, in the heart of Delhi, as ITTL'23-24 unfolds its final chapter at The Lalit, New Delhi. This significant event delves into the transformative impact of AI and Automation on education and employment. The event showcases the seamless integration of human capabilities and cutting-edge technology, propelling us into an era marked by remarkable transformation. With the theme "Talent-Technology-Transformation," ITTL'23-24 explores the future landscape of talent management amid the growing influence of AI and Automation. The day features engaging discussions, addressing challenges in bridging the industry-education gap and navigating opportunities presented by advanced technologies.The enthusiasm soared to unprecedented levels as the event came to life with a captivating lamp-lighting ceremony, guided by esteemed dignitaries, creating the perfect ambiance for a mesmerizing occasion.In the Inaugural Keynote, Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-In-Chief of BW Businessworld Media Group and Founder of Exchange4Media Group, praised India's progress in innovation, process optimization, service delivery, and a culture of continuous improvement. He stressed the importance of overcoming the fear of failure, advocating for a shift towards celebrating success, viewing failure as an opportunity for valuable experiences, and nurturing resilience with a positive mindset.Dr. T. G. Sitharam, Chairman of AICTE and former Director of IIT Guwahati, stressing the need for swift AI adoption, encouraging an ethical approach, AICTE surveyed AI effects, potential threats, and ethical usage. He emphasized knowledge creation & skill development in innovative technologies, foreseeing the skilling field evolving into an industry.In an unexpected turn, 14-year-old student Ms. Shagun Dash undertook a thorough examination of AI and its extensive ramifications. Ms. Shagun specifically emphasized the ever-changing employment scenario shaped by AI, addressing the emergence of new job prospects alongside the transformation and potential displacement of traditional roles.Panel Discussion: Disruption to Innovation - CHAT EPT LIVE [EPT - EXPERT / PROFESSIONAL / THOUGHT LEADER]- extensively assessed the readiness of education, universities, and companies for upcoming challenges, emphasizing ethical considerations like responsible technology use and equity. The dialogue stressed vigilant supervision, narrowing the education gap, and recognizing Emotional Intelligence, promoting heightened awareness and a Communication-Collaborative-Compassion approach for effective upskilling. Visionary speakers envisioned technology as a time-saving tool, addressing crucial aspects such as job market assurance, curriculum improvement, and building clinician trust in AI-generated data. Simultaneously, industry leaders covered diverse topics spotlighting the telecom sector's strength, the need for innovative adaptation, virtual incubators, government support, talent understanding, technology utilization, strategic foresight, and legal frameworks for AI startups. It also highlighted rural innovation, predicted AI-driven GDP growth, and addressed evolving incubator needs, anticipating India's tech future with an emphasis on collaboration, innovation, and sustained support.Captain Yashika Hatwal Tyagi - Kargil War Veteran & President Award Recipient, discussing leadership, highlighted the substantial digitalization in the army, emphasizing its global impact on armed forces and technological progress. She underscored the dominance of culture over strategies in disruptive times and outlined key leadership aspects: situational awareness and the power of communication.Mastering the art of ventriloquism, the sensational performer Mr. Raj Soni, accompanied by his charming puppet Romeo, dazzled ITTL'23-24 with an unforgettable and mesmerizing stage presence, showcasing extraordinary skills that left the audience in awe.Mr. Nitin Vohra - Business Head - Edtech & Education at Google Cloud discussed Google's strides in India's cloud business, particularly in education, highlighting collaboration with institutions. Emphasizing legal safeguards, he cited existing laws and upcoming regulations. Advocating "return on impact" over ROI, he detailed Google's education pillars and explored AI's practical applications, reducing administrative burdens, enhancing productivity, and improving learning through technology adoption, including AI for assessments and virtual teacher assistants.In a Panel Discussion – Campus-Corporate Face off Session led by Mr. Naganagouda S J, Chief People Officer at Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd., delved into the intersection of education, employability, and the AI era. Offering insights into talent management, he addressed challenges and opportunities in shaping the future of education and employment. CEO of Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), Mr. Shrikant Sinha, advocated for creating individuals beyond industry operations, emphasizing foundational understanding, growth mindsets, and adaptability to meet evolving industry demands. Highlighting India's engineering prowess and a thriving digital payments landscape, the nation's tech-forward approach envisioned its ascent as a global innovation hub, despite challenges, with a call for upskilling amid the midlife talent crisis and the reinvention of academia.As the disruptive innovation's impact began to wane, the ITTL stage transformed into a platform to honor and celebrate exceptional individuals. Led by Mr. Deenanath Harapanahali, Founder and CEO of LifeCykul, the awards ceremony recognized outstanding leadership and enduring impact, presenting accolades like the Startup Excellence Award, Iconic Leadership Award, Radiant Leadership Award, Beyond Leadership Recognition, and Stellar Leadership Award. Each award symbolized the pinnacle of excellence in its specific field, through exceptional talents.In essence, the ITTL'23-24 encapsulated the spirit of innovation, collaboration, and transformation in the Indian tech landscape.

Myanatomy Support

MyAnatomy Integration

+91 63631 40036

email us here