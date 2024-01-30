(MENAFN- Biztech Store) Dubai, UAE, January 29, 2024: Keolis MHI, a leading transportation company and the operator of Dubai Metro and Tram, gathered its management team recently at the Grand Mercure Dubai City Hotel for their annual away day focused on recognizing successes of 2023 and outlining ambitious objectives for 2024. The event attended by the Managing Director, Executive team, and department managers, served as a collaborative platform for strategic planning, reinforcing Keolis MHI's dedication to excellence in urban mobility.



Commenting on this significant event, Wallace Weatherill, Managing Director of Keolis MHI stated "Today, as we celebrate collective effort, I extend my congratulations to our dedicated staff and employees for the remarkable achievements of 2023. Your collective efforts have surpassed expectations and set new standards.”



Wallace added: “From managing major events like COP 28 Dubai to driving innovation in public transportation, Keolis MHI has consistently exceeded expectations. This commitment to excellence extends beyond fulfilling contracts, as we actively cultivate an environment for groundbreaking ideas and solutions for the future of mobility.”





2023: A Year of excellence and Momentum



Keolis MHI solidified its position as a key player in Dubai's transportation landscape in the past year. With 1,700 committed employees trained to the highest standards, Keolis MHI continued enhancing the passenger experience, elevating Health & Safety, Service & Performance, and Innovation & Digital.







The company placed a strong emphasis on the continuous development and training of its specialized and highly skilled workforce to make the Dubai metro and Tram system a world-class public transport service for our customer the RTA. This was facilitated through an accredited training center dedicated to the railway sector.



Aside from delivering on their commitments, Keolis MHI earned recognition for excellence and innovation, exemplified by the Emirates Recycling Award in 2023 for the outstanding Paper Recycling Campaign. Additionally, the company is actively building towards a sustainable future, aligning with Dubai's paperless ambitions. This involves the development of a comprehensive plan for energy-efficient services and process digitization, with a focus on minimizing costs and reducing environmental impact. Furthermore, as a trusted rail operator, Keolis MHI places a high priority on safety, adhering rigorously to strict auditing and accreditation processes, showcasing its commitment to meeting and exceeding global standards.

Promoting a community through partnership and social impact initiatives, Keolis MHI extends its influence beyond providing efficient journies by actively investing in Dubai's social fabric through a web of impactful partnerships and initiatives. The company believes in giving back to the community, sharing its success in meaningful ways. Moreover, Keolis MHI champions inclusion and sustainability through various collaborations. This includes partnering with the Dubai Health Authority for blood donation drives to demonstrate commitment to healthcare and well-being, collaborating with Senses Residential and Day Care to promote awareness and inclusion for people of determination, and actively participating in Kiswat Khair, emphasizing dedication to environmental sustainability.



2024: Building on Success and Embracing New Challenges



With the past achievements, Keolis MHI sets its sights firmly on the horizon of 2024. Enhanced customer experience takes the pole position, as the company leverages digitalization and personalized services to prioritize passenger comfort and convenience. Seamless integration of Dubai's diverse transportation modes emerges as a key focus, as Keolis MHI collaborates with stakeholders to craft a truly connected urban ecosystem.

Sustainability remains a driving force, with further green initiatives on the horizon, including the adoption of renewable energy sources and the promotion of sustainable commuting habits. Recognizing the power of its human capital, Keolis MHI prioritizes talent development, investing in training programs and fostering an environment that attracts and empowers top talent.



"We are incredibly proud of what we accomplished in 2023," concluded Wallace Weatherill, Managing Director of Keolis MHI. "But our journey doesn't end here. As we embark on 2024, we are united by a shared vision – to continuously refine Dubai's mobility landscape and propel the city towards a more sustainable future."



Throughout the day, interactive presentations and discussions all focused on shaping Dubai's future of mobility. The event also offered a platform to recognize individual contributions, awarding top performers for outstanding achievements in 2023. This dedication to both collective progress and individual excellence reinforces Keolis MHI's commitment to a succeeding and motivated workforce.





