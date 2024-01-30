LG sets new bar in digitalizing healthcare

(MENAFN- LG-One Gulf) Dubai, 26 January 2024 – LG Electronics (LG), a pioneer in technology and consumer-focused solutions, will be showcasing its range of dedicated healthcare and hospitality products during Arab Health 2024. The most significant event for the healthcare industry, Arab Health 2024, will be held at Dubai World Trade Center from 29th January to 1st February 2024 and will be the hub for regional and international policy drivers, thought leaders and healthcare professionals in the healthcare industry.



With the digitalization on the rise, the healthcare industry is facing a massive change, especially one that alters the traditional way of doing things. However, LG Electronics, an industry leader in digitalization, brings to the healthcare sector new solutions, that will not only set a new standard for digital healthcare, but also set new goals and foster growth.



Spearheading this innovative change is LG’s latest solutions for the healthcare industry, namely the new 24-inch multi-purpose clinical review monitor (model 24HR513C) and 21.3-inch 5MP diagnostic monitor (model 21HQ613D). Both monitors will be present, along with other displays specially designed for radiology, mammography, diagnostics, clinical review and surgical imagery, along with digital X-ray detectors, at LG’s booth at Arab Health 2024.



The LG 24HR513C monitor is a multi-purpose clinical review monitor that aims to streamline the overall workflow and enhance efficiency. With a high brightness of 600 cd/m², it can be used as a diagnostic monitor as well. It also comes with an internal front calibration sensor to maintain image quality and additional viewing modes. This includes the Focus View Mode, which enables easier review of selected area by dimming the rest and the Pathology Mode which boosts image clarity and accuracy. This monitor can also be daisy chained with other displays and supports a range of inputs including HDMI for user convenience, further enhanced by its bi-directional auto pivot supported monitor stand.



The LG 21HQ613D, on the other hand, is a 21.3-inch 5MP Diagnostic Monitor, which features a 2,048x2,560 IPS display, 1,100 cd/m2 brightness and an 1800:1 contrast ratio, making it an optimized full color support display for breast imaging. It also comes with additional features such as an auto luminance sensor and wall/down light modes that increase readability in darkened environments. Similar to the LG 24HR513C, this monitor also boasts daisy chain capabilities, Focus View and Pathology Modes and also includes intuitive five hot keys for rapid switching between screen modes.



LG’s product lineup extends a lot more, with a range of monitors created for specific uses. This includes clinical review monitors, diagnostic monitors with high resolution, large screen surgical monitors as well as digital x-ray detectors, each of them crafted with solving specific challenges in mind.





