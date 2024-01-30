GMG solidifies its commitment to holistic well-being at Arab Health 2024 in Dubai

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE – January 29, 2024: GMG, a global well-being company retailing, distributing, and manufacturing a portfolio of leading international and home-grown brands across sport, everyday goods, health and beauty, properties, and logistics sectors, is looking to further solidify its commitment to promoting holistic well-being globally through its participation at Arab Health 2024.



At the premier event, GMG will showcase its robust portfolio and will further aim to expand its distribution capabilities, making its products and services more accessible to a wider audience.



This is a testament to its success and the increasing demand for innovative health and beauty products and solutions. By leveraging cutting-edge research and technology, GMG has developed a portfolio of products that exemplify the latest advancements in the health and beauty segment while prioritizing using natural ingredients.

"Our mission is to provide exceptional solutions that enhance the well-being of individuals. We are proud that through our solid distribution capabilities and continuous growth, we are able to make health and beauty more accessible to a wider audience,” said Mohammad A. Baker, Deputy Chairman and CEO of GMG. "This exciting opportunity allows us to share our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, as we continue to strive for excellence in serving our customers globally."

GMG's Health and Beauty division provides a 360-degree, holistic approach to health and beauty by supporting overall well-being through nutrition, skin and body care, vitamins & supplements, and more. It has extensive expertise in retailing and distributing a vast portfolio of brands, including four concepts and distribution rights of over 80 international brands with over 100 retail stores.





