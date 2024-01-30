Undercover Israeli soldiers raid hospital in Jenin, kill 3 with silenced firearms

(MENAFN) Early Tuesday, Israeli soldiers disguised as medical personnel and civilians conducted a raid on a hospital in Jenin City, situated in the northern region of the occupied West Bank, resulting in the deaths of three Palestinians, including two brothers, through the use of silenced firearms.



According to reports from official Palestinian news agency, citing sources within the hospital, a group of ten Israeli special forces personnel, clad in attire resembling doctors, nurses, and ordinary civilians, entered the Ibn Sina Hospital. The soldiers, armed with automatic weapons fitted with silencers, carried out the killings of three young Palestinians. Among the deceased were identified as Mohammad and Basil Al-Ghazzawi, with 25-year-old Basil receiving medical treatment at the time of the attack, along with Mohammad Jalamna.



A viral video circulating on the social media platform X captured the harrowing scene inside the hospital, where Israeli soldiers brandishing firearms are seen instilling fear among patients and staff. The footage portrays one soldier, dressed entirely in black, coercing a Palestinian individual to kneel with hands raised.



Witnesses inside the hospital reported scenes of panic as Israeli soldiers entered, shouting at patients and staff while wielding weapons. Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila condemned the attack and called upon the UN and international human rights organizations to intervene and halt Israel's ongoing assaults on Gaza and the West Bank, emphasizing the need to safeguard Palestinian health institutions from further aggression.



In response to the killings, Palestinian groups in Jenin have initiated a general strike as a form of protest. Tensions have remained heightened across the West Bank since the outbreak of hostilities in Gaza on October 7, marking an escalation in violence between Palestinian groups and Israel.

