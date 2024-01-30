OIC: UNRWA Funding Suspension, Collective Punishment that Exacerbates the Humanitarian Crisis in the Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 29 January 2024



The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed its regret at the decision of several states to suspend new funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). It considered such a measure as a collective punishment that would exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

It called on states concerned to review their decision so that the UNRWA may continue providing services to Palestinian refugees, and meeting their basic needs of food, shelter and primary medical care, especially in the Gaza Strip, which is witnessing difficult conditions due to the escalation of the Israeli military aggression which continued for 114 days now, leading to the martyrdom and injury of tens of thousands of innocent civilians, including women, children, medical personnel and journalists, in addition to the deliberate destruction of buildings, hospitals, schools, places of worship, and UN facilities, and denial of access to food, medicine, water, and electricity.

The OIC also warned against the danger that stopping contributions to UNRWA’s budget and interrupting its services would affect the lives of millions of Palestinian refugees and the security and stability in the region.





MENAFN30012024005338014459ID1107784843