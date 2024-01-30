Eastalent Racing, Audi Sport Customer Team, Secures Overall Victory at the Hankook 24H Dubai Race

(MENAFN- Performance Communications) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 29 January 2024 – The Hankook 24H Dubai race came to a conclusion yesterday as the Eastalent Racing Team brought Audi its fourth win in the series with a dominating overall victory with the R8 LMS GT3, while the Simpson Motorsport came first in the TCE class with its Audi RS3 LMS, wrapping up an impactful weekend packed with high-octane racing, electrifying unveilings, and a celebratory atmosphere.



A gruelling endurance race that demands both precision and resilience, Hankook 24H Dubai is the mainstay in the global motorsport calendar and is the second-largest 24-hour race grid in the world, with participants from all over the world.



In the heart of Audi’s lineup for the Dubai 24H Race, which consisted of more than 50 Touring and GT cars, stood the remarkable Audi R8 LMS GT3, the pinnacle of the Audi Sport customer racing programme. A true powerhouse on the track, the R8 LMS GT3 has secured victories at prestigious endurance races, earning worldwide acclaim and numerous championship titles. Its innovative technology, aerodynamic design, and pursuit of excellence make the R8 LMS GT3 an icon in the world of motorsports, embodying Audi's commitment to performance and innovation.



Complementing the high-performance GT3 class, the Audi RS 3 LMS took centre stage in the TCE category. Since its debut in 2016, the Audi RS 3 LMS has become synonymous with success, and now, in its second generation, it continues to dominate the TCR landscape. With its dynamic performance and proven track record, the RS 3 LMS showcases Audi's dedication to providing an exhilarating and accessible racing experience for enthusiasts globally. Audi proudly displays its racing prowess and commitment to pushing the boundaries of motorsport excellence as these formidable machines hit the Dubai Autodrome.



Adding an extra layer of excitement to the race, Audi has showcased the Audi RS Q8 40 Jahre Edition. This limited-edition car commemorates four decades of Audi Sport and Audi‘s exclusive pursuit of automotive perfection. The Audi RS Q8 40 Jahre Edition combines unparalleled luxury with high-performance capabilities, offering a driving experience like no other. The exclusive model is limited to 20 units and is available solely at Al Nabooda Automobiles showrooms.



Rene Koneberg, Managing Director of Audi Middle East, said: “ We are thrilled with the achievements of all Audi Sport customer teams on the track and would like to congratulate the Eastalent Racing and Simpson Motorsport teams for taking the podium positions in the GT3 and TCE categories. The Hankook 24H Race has highlighted the impressive dedication of our customers' teams in pushing the limits of the racing experience, and the opportunity to connect with our passionate fans in Dubai. As we move forward, we are committed to continue to deliver experiences that ignite the hearts of all those who share our passion for performance."



The Hankook 24H Race in Dubai encapsulated an enduring legacy in motorsport, highlighted by racing triumphs, exclusive model unveilings, and a palpable connection with passionate fans.





MENAFN30012024003710014708ID1107784837