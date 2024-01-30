Ocorian collaborates with Goji to offer a fully digitalised investor journey for private fund managers

(MENAFN- Perceptiona) Ocorian, a market leading fund services provider, is pleased to announce its partnership with leading provider of investor platform technology and services, Goji, to enable alternative asset management clients to seamlessly manage the entire investor lifecycle.

Ocorian’s digital platform, powered by Goji, will offer alternative asset managers an end-to-end solution to streamline the investment process from onboarding and KYC to digital subscriptions, capital calls, and reporting with seamless integration into the wider Ocorian Fund Services end-to-end platform and data architecture. By making this solution available to fund services clients globally, Ocorian is demonstrating its commitment to improving the investor experience.

This announcement follows the recent launch of private fund capabilities, powered by Goji technology, on Euroclear’s FundSettle platform. By leveraging this solution, Ocorian will is able to connect clients to the vast distributor based in Euroclear’s network, powering growth through scalability.

David Genn, Chief Executive Officer at Goji remarked: “We are thrilled that Ocorian is partnering with Goji to offer a digitised investment journey to their clients. As allocations to private markets continue to rise, this partnership represents a desire from fund administrators to provide a market-leading service and continue to streamline processes in a historically inefficient industry. We look forward to our continued work with Ocorian to provide fully digitised private fund administration, therefore driving growth for their clients.”

Charlotte Cruickshank, Global Head of Solutions at Ocorian Fund Services commented: “We are delighted to be able to further enhance our offering to our clients with our new digital investor onboarding and portal tool powered by Goji. This is particularly relevant as the industry continues to evolve and we see more evergreen/open ended structures with large numbers of investors.

“The investor experience, client oversight and transparency on progress as well as systematic transfer of the data into the Ocorian technology platform will streamline and overhaul the investor and client experience.”

About Goji’s platform

• Investor onboarding: asset managers can onboard their investors from any jurisdiction via a single, secure online platform, offering an improved investor experience, increased efficiency and transparency, and a reduction in time to market.

• KYC/AML compliance: Investor KYC/AML can be managed at scale across multiple fund jurisdictions; users can upload and sign documentation simply and securely; and investor KYC/AML profiles can be reused across multiple private fund subscriptions.

• Digitised documentation: Subscription documents are pre-mapped, pre-populated, and executed with digital signatures.

• Capital calls and reporting: Capital notices are made available for the investor to respond to in the platform and investors have access to transparent, real-time fund and portfolio-level performance metrics and reports, helping them to make better-informed investment decisions.





