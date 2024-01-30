UN Chief Hosts Meeting For UNRWA Donor States

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Jan. 29 (Petra) -- The United Nations said that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will hold a meeting on Tuesday about UNRWA at the headquarters of the international organization in New York.Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that the meeting, hosted by the Secretary-General, includes donor states and is dedicated to the funding issue.Some donor states have decided to suspend their assistance to the UN agency due to allegations of misconduct by some staff.In addition, Dujarric said during the daily press conference that the UN's Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) is investigating those allegations against 12 staff members of UNRWA, adding that at the same time, the United Nations is conducting a comprehensive review of UNRWA operations.