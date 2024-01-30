UN Expresses Deep Concern Over Abyei Violence

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, January 29 (Petra) -- The United Nations Secretary-General Ant?nio Guterres expressed his deep concern over the violence that occurred over the weekend in the Abyei Administrative Area in Sudan.The violence resulted in the tragic deaths of numerous civilians and attacks on the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) during which two peacekeepers lost their lives in the line of duty, according to a UN statement.The statement said that the Secretary-General conveyed his deepest condolences to the government and people of Ghana and Pakistan, as well as to the families of the deceased civilians.According to the statement, the Secretary-General condemned the violence and attacks against UNISFA and called on the governments of South Sudan and Sudan to swiftly investigate the attacks, with the assistance of UNISFA, and bring the perpetrators to justice."The Secretary-General reminds all parties that attacks on United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes," the statement concluded.