KSA Urges UNRWA Donor States To Assume Their Role In Supporting Humanitarian Tasks

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) -- The Saudi Foreign Ministry said that the Kingdom is urging donor states to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to play their supportive role in the humanitarian tasks towards the Palestinian refugees in the besieged Gaza Strip.The Saudi Foreign Ministry emphasized the importance of the UNRWA's continued performance of its duties in a manner that ensures the provision of basic needs for the Palestinians to alleviate the effects of the humanitarian crisis that occupied Palestine is witnessing.According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Foreign Ministry added in a statement on Monday that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is closely following the international repercussions regarding a number of employees of the UNRWA, stressing the importance of strengthening the review and investigation procedures in those allegations to reach the facts associated with evidence, especially in light of the human sacrifices made by the agency's workers, which resulted in the killing of many of them and the injury of others, as a result of the Israeli occupation forces' indiscriminate shelling of relief centers in the Gaza Strip and its surroundings.The statement indicated that the Kingdom renews its deep concern over the exacerbation of the humanitarian crisis in the besieged Gaza Strip due to the flagrant violations by the Israeli occupation forces of international law and international humanitarian law.