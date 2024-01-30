Health Ministry Hosts Quality Healthcare Dialogue

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) - The Ministry of Health organized a dialogue on Monday in cooperation with the Quality Health Care project funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).Dubbed "Everyone is Innovative," the event was opened by the Ministry's Secretary-General for Administrative and Technical Affairs Elham Khreisat. It aims to facilitate the exchange of expertise and knowledge between the public and private health sectors in Jordan regarding quality assurance and patient safety in health facilities.Safaa Oran, Director of the Institutional Development and Quality Control Directorate at the Ministry, highlighted that through the Quality Health Care project, over 1,500 service providers have been trained in the methodology of improving quality at service delivery points.This training occurred in two phases during 2022 and 2023, in collaboration with the Royal Medical Services, the Institute for Family Health, and the National Women's Health Care.Oran also pointed out that health care consultants made more than a thousand visits, with an average of 8 visits to each health institution with the aim of providing technical support to develop initiatives for reproductive health services and maternal, newborn and child health.In total, over 300 improvement initiatives were devised for women's health services, resulting in a positive impact on performance indicators of women's and children's health. Additionally, 100 quality improvement mentors were trained and distributed across all governorates of the Kingdom. Their role is to offer technical support to the participating centers and hospitals and identify improvement opportunities for the future.