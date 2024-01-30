               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Transport Minister, UAE Ministry Of Energy, Infrastructure Officials Talk Cooperation


1/30/2024 2:53:50 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, January 29 (Petra) - Minister of Transport Wissam Tahtamouni held talks Monday, with a delegation of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure on maritime-related topics.
Tahatmouni talked about the "distinguished" efforts to strengthen cooperation between Jordan and the UAE and to overcome difficulties in maritime transport.

MENAFN30012024000117011021ID1107784820

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search