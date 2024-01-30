Transport Minister, UAE Ministry Of Energy, Infrastructure Officials Talk Cooperation

Amman, January 29 (Petra) - Minister of Transport Wissam Tahtamouni held talks Monday, with a delegation of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure on maritime-related topics.Tahatmouni talked about the "distinguished" efforts to strengthen cooperation between Jordan and the UAE and to overcome difficulties in maritime transport.

