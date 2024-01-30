Israeli Forces Kill Over 215 Palestinians In Gaza In 24 Hours

Amman, January 29 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Health in Gaza said Monday that the Israeli forces committed 14 "massacres" in the Strip and killed over 215 and injured 300 during the past 24 hours.The ministry added that since the start of their war on October 7, the Israeli forces had killed 26,630 Gazan Palestinians.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.