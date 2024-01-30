King, In Call With UN Chief, Urges Maintaining International Support For UNRWA

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Monday with United Nations Secretary-General Ant?nio Guterres, stressed the need for the international community to maintain support for UNRWA to enable it to continue providing its vital relief services in accordance with its UN mandate.His Majesty said countries must continue supporting the agency so that it will be able to provide relief aid to over 2 million Palestinians in Gaza facing a catastrophic humanitarian situation.The King reaffirmed the need to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and to ensure that Israel abides by international law and international humanitarian law.His Majesty stressed the need to enable Gazans to return to their homes, noting the important role of United Nations agencies in delivering humanitarian, relief, and medical aid to Gaza.The King warned of extremist settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, as well as violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.