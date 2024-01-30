Anti-Narcotics Personnel Foil Attempt To Smuggle 4.2 Million Narcotic Pills

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) -- The Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) personnel foiled an attempt to smuggle 4.2 million narcotic pills using a cargo vehicle at the Jaber border crossing in northern Jordan.The Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson said that AND personnel, in cooperation and coordination with officers in the Jordan customs and security apparatus at the border crossing, managed to thwart an attempt to smuggle huge quantities of narcotic pills using a cargo vehicle.The AND was tipped off on regional groups and gangs attempts to prepare large quantities of narcotic pills in order to smuggle them through Jordan to one of the neighboring countries. Information was followed up, and the smuggling method was determined using a cargo vehicle, the PSD spokesperson explained.When the suspected cargo vehicle arrived and attempted to cross the border, it was immediately halted and searched, the PSD spokesperson added. 4.2 million narcotic pills, totaling 700 kilograms, were discovered. They were hidden inside secret caches created in the vehicle's body for that purpose. Investigations were initiated to identify the individuals involved in the case.Additionally, AND personnel at the Jaber border crossing were able to seize 3.5 kilograms of the deadly narcotic crystal after receiving information about a person attempting to smuggle it into the Kingdom. The vehicle prepared for this purpose was halted, individuals inside were detained, and the narcotics secreted therein were seized. Following the investigation, three people were identified as being involved in the case; all three were arrested and referred to the State Security Court's Public Prosecutor.